(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez portrayed himself as a bulwark against extremism as he set out his pitch for a new four-year term in Spain.

“If we continue to normalize the far-right, they will increase the aggressiveness of their policies,” Sanchez told lawmakers Wednesday in Madrid at the beginning of a two-day confidence debate.

The premier also outlined a barrage of economic policies in a speech lasting an hour and 40 minutes.

If he wins majority support, as is almost certain, Sanchez will have to deal with the most significant opposition faced by a premier under Spain’s 45-year-old democracy, with the upper house as well as most regional governments and major cities all controlled by right-wing forces.

He will also be on track to become the country’s second-longest serving leader, behind fellow Socialist Felipe Gonzalez.

After criticizing the right-wing and far-right parties for about 45 minutes, Sanchez, who said the wealthy must pay more taxes, outlined some of his economic plans. These include:

Extending a cut on value added taxes on food until June

Making public transport free for young people and the unemployed

Continue to link pension hikes to inflation

Central government to take over part of regional governments’ debts

For Sanchez, a new term would represent the latest victory in a career marked by a series of comebacks from apparently hopeless positions.

In July, the 51-year-old Madrid native headed into a general election with most polls predicting a win for his main rival, Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the conservative People’s Party.

But the ballot proved inconclusive, and Feijoo found himself four lawmakers short of a majority. Sanchez has spent the past two months stitching together a coalition of eight parties that will allow him to remain in the government residence at Moncloa.

The political cost of his alliances could yet be brutal. In exchange for the seven crucial votes of Catalan separatist party Junts, Sanchez agreed on an amnesty for hundreds of activists involved in the region’s failed independence push in 2017.

The deal has enraged the right, which has been staging protests for more than a week, and drawn stinging criticism from judges and business lobbies, among others.

Authorities are deploying 1,600 police around parliament on Wednesday to shield it from protests, according to state-news agency EFE.

Critics accuse Sanchez of being a traitor to Spain. They say he is selling out the country for a handful of votes, his deal is unconstitutional and that he is trampling on the rule of law.

Sanchez dismissed criticism and said “the amnesty we propose is perfectly legal and in line with the Constitution.” He also said the amnesty is a way to “defend harmony among Spaniards.”

Sanchez, who operated without a parliamentary majority after first coming to power in 2018, can point to a solid track record on economic policy.

Following the blow inflicted by Covid-19, Spain’s economic growth in the post-pandemic years is among the strongest in Europe, and inflation has receded significantly since its peak in mid-2022.

Some of the success can be attributed to subsidies and tax cuts implemented by Sanchez’s administration to counter the impact of the cost-of-living crisis. Many of them will need to be rolled over or scrapped in coming months.

Sanchez has survived threats to his political career before, most notably in 2016, when a mutiny within his Socialist party, then in the opposition, led to him losing his job as party leader.

He spent months canvassing grassroots party members and returned to power through a primary election. He became prime minister in 2018 by leading Spain’s first successful no-confidence vote since the country began its transition to democracy in the late 1970s.

In 2019, he twice had to call elections as he struggled to gain support in a fragmented parliament, and in 2020 he formed Spain’s first coalition government since the 1930s.

