(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s leading left-wing parties announced an agreement to form a coalition in a bid to break the country’s political deadlock.

“We have reached an agreement to form a coalition government between Unidas Podemos and PSOE,” Alberto Garzon, the leader of Podemos ally Izquierda Unida, said in a verified tweet Tuesday.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, of the Socialist party, and Pablo Iglesias, head of the anti-establishment force Unidas Podemos, are due to speak shortly in the Spanish parliament.

The agreement, announced two days after Spain’s general election on Sunday, marks an attempt to end a political deadlock that has forced Spaniards to go to the polls four times in as many years. The agreement puts an end to months of squabbling between the two parties, whose failure to agree on a coalition over the summer tipped the country into new elections.

The Socialist-Podemos pact won’t guarantee the formation of a government by itself. With a combined 155 seats in parliament, they will still need the support of smaller or regional parties to form an administration. An absolute parliamentary majority requires 176 votes.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rodrigo Orihuela in Madrid at rorihuela@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Charles Penty at cpenty@bloomberg.net, Macarena Munoz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.