(Bloomberg) -- Iran and Russia signed an agreement to host more joint trade events and exhibitions in order to expand commercial and investment ties, Iran’s state TV news reported.

A delegation of 70 Iranian businessmen and the management of the country’s main state-run exhibition center met Russian counterparts at the Expocentre in Moscow on Thursday, according to a report on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network.

The meeting comes as the U.S. and Europe are ratcheting up sanctions on Russia’s economy over its war on Ukraine. Iran, one of the world’s most heavily sanctioned countries, sees Moscow as an important strategic ally.

Russia is a participant in stalled negotiations to revive world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that the U.S. abandoned four years ago. The accord was designed to ease sanctions on Tehran in exchange for strict caps on its atomic activity.

In September, Moscow will host the second “Eurasia Expo,” a trade event involving Iran, Russia and other members of the Eurasian Economic Union, state TV said. The first event was in Tehran last year.

