(Bloomberg) -- As Bulgaria votes in its sixth election in three years, the path out of the country’s prolonged political stalemate may involve a power broker sanctioned for corruption.

The snap vote on Sunday will likely see former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with the most votes in the European Union’s poorest nation, but well short of a majority to rule alone. A familiar face in Brussels, Borissov ran the Balkan country on and off for more than a decade before his dominance in Sofia ended amid an outcry over corruption in 2021.

The concerns over the former premier may only intensify considering his potential partner in a new government. Delyan Peevski, who leads the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, is a former media mogul and a lawmaker who many see as the face of corruption and the country’s inability to address a slate of rule-of-law lapses and police graft.

Bulgaria has struggled to resolve the turmoil that erupted in corruption protests three years ago. Political and social divisions have extended the crisis, pushing off the country’s plans to adopt the euro and win financing from the EU’s post-pandemic aid.

The last government, a tenuous alliance between Borissov and his main political rival, former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, lasted less than a year.

Enter Peevski. For years, Borissov’s political opponents have accused him of close ties with the mogul. While it hasn’t been in the government for a decade, Peevski’s DPS, a party traditionally representing the ethnic Turks, has been the unofficial kingmaker in Bulgaria’s parliament since the fall of communism.

For Borissov, years of graft accusations and public discontent have left him with limited options to return to power.

In 2021, the US called Peevski an “oligarch” and sanctioned him — among other Bulgarian businessmen and officials — for “using influence peddling and bribes to protect himself from public scrutiny and exert control over key institutions and sectors in Bulgarian society.”

Sanctions from the UK followed. He was never charged in Bulgaria and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing as he appeals the US sanctions.

Media reports have tied Peevski to numerous companies and media outlets before he officially acquired some of them and emerged as the country’s richest lawmaker in 2017. Four years earlier, his brief stint as the head of the State National Security Agency triggered the biggest protests since the 1990s.

In his more recent public statements, Peevski has signaled that he feels emboldened.

“We will decide who can rule, who can be prime minister, who should be the ministers,” he told a party meeting last week.“We aren’t waiting to be invited. We will decide whom to support.”

His party didn’t respond to a request for an interview. The party of Nikolai Denkov, who led the government under Borissov’s last failed alliance until March, has blamed the mogul for toppling his administration — and ruled him out as a potential partner after the election.

Backing a government led by Borissov and Peevski “is totally unacceptable for us,” Denkov, whose short-lived administration was also supported by the former media mogul’s party, said in an interview on Wednesday. “This is a clear message. Forget about it.”

As things stand at the moment, Bulgaria may well be facing another snap parliamentary election later this year, according Mario Bikarski, a senior analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.

A coalition between Gerb and Peevski’s DPS meanwhile “has the potential to quickly become unpopular and risks a spike in civil unrest, given long-standing unpopularity” of the two leaders, he said.

--With assistance from Chris Miller.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.