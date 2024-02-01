(Bloomberg) -- Niger missed a debt payment of $3 million on a domestic bond this week as the West African nation struggles to access funds following sanctions triggered by a July 26 military coup.

The interest on the five-year domestic bond due in 2028 was due Jan. 29, the regional market for government securities, known as UMOA-Titres, said in a statement. Niger’s arrears since soldiers overthrew the government of President Mohamed Bazoum now add up to $488 million, based on an earlier tally by Moody’s Investors Service.

The incident “has occurred within the context of sanctions imposed on Niger by the Conference of Heads of States of the West African Economic and Monetary Union,” UMOA-Titres said in the statement. Niger and seven other West African countries in the union share a common currency, the CFA franc.

Niger had already missed a $38.7 million debt payment due on Jan. 15, that brought the country’s arrears, at the time, to $485 million since the coup, according to Moody’s. The agency rates Niger’s sovereign debt Caa2, eight levels below investment grade.

The uranium producer and the other military-led neighbors with which it’s forged a new alliance — Burkina Faso and Mali — announced last week they were exiting the Economic Community of West African States.

While the three have not explicitly said whether they will also abandon the monetary union, Burkina junta leader Ibrahim Traore signaled in a recent interview that that was a possibility for his country.

