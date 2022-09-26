(Bloomberg) -- A sanctioned Russian businessman linked to President Vladimir Putin has confirmed he created the Wagner private military contractor after years of denying any connection to the mercenary group.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said he founded the infamous group in May 2014 to send fighters to Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. “I cleaned the old weapons myself, sorted out the bulletproof vests myself and found specialists who could help me,” he said Monday in a statement posted by his company on Russian social media.

Prigozhin acknowledged that the Russian group had also been active in Syria and other Arab states, as well as in Africa and Latin America, calling it “one of the pillars of our homeland.” The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any link to Wagner.

Prigozhin, who’s known as “Putin’s chef” for his company’s Kremlin catering contracts, is sanctioned by the UK, the US and the European Union. A defamation case he was bringing in London over allegations that he was linked to Wagner was thrown out in May after his lawyers said they no longer wanted to represent him following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

A man his company said bore a “frightful resemblance” to Prigozhin was seen in a video posted on social media earlier this month offering convicts early release from prison if they fought in Ukraine for six months.

The United Nations announced in March it was probing human rights abuses in Mali by Wagner mercenaries, whose deployment in the West African nation prompted France and its allies to withdraw forces.

