(Bloomberg) -- The superyacht of sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov was detained by Italian authorities late Friday in the coastal city of Imperia.

Police seized the yacht, the Lady M, “in compliance with the recent EU sanctions,” Ferdinando Giugliano, media adviser to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, said Friday on Twitter.

The 65.5-meter (215-foot) yacht had been moored in the Ligurian city since the beginning of the month, according to maritime data collected by Bloomberg.

Read more: Seizing Superyachts of Russia’s Elite Is Harder Than It Sounds

The Lady M is the latest asset to be taken over by European Union authorities following sanctions placed on six billionaires Monday. Under the sanctions, individuals are barred from moving their property. The Amore Vero, a yacht belonging to another sanctioned Russian, Igor Sechin, was blocked from leaving the Cote D’Azur by French customs officials on Thursday.

Authorities around the world are ratcheting up the pressure on Russia’s elite following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Many of its richest citizens are perceived as close to Vladimir Putin and sanctions have become the tool used by regulators to apply heat to the Russian president and the country’s economy.

The 20 Russians ranked among the world’s 500 richest people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index have lost almost $100 billion -- or 28% of their collective net worth -- this year. That’s almost certainly an understatement, since the Russian stock market has been closed for days.

Mordashov, 56, made his fortune from steel, and is now the fourth-richest Russian with a net worth of $20.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg index. An economist by training, he bought up workers’ shares of his employer, Severstal, during its post-Soviet privatization in the mid-1990s. He’s since diversified both within Russia and abroad with investments in retail, telecom and gold mines.

He’s also the largest shareholder in German tourism company, TUI AG, whose supervisory board he resigned from this week in the wake of sanctions.

Read more: Sanctioned Tycoon Mordashov Has Careful Plans Ripped Apart

Lady M was built in 2013 by U.S.-based Palmer Johnson Yachts and designed by Italian naval architecture firm Nuvolari Lenard. It can accommodate 12 guests and 14 crew members.

Quantum Blue, a yacht belonging to Sergey Galitskiy, founder of Russian food retailer Magnit, left Monaco on Thursday. Galitskiy has not been sanctioned.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.