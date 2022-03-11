(Bloomberg) -- Some of Russia’s richest individuals have restructured their key assets this week as their fortunes come under increasing scrutiny in the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine.

Dmitry Mazepin, 53, sold a controlling stake in Uralchem, one of Russia’s biggest fertilizer makers, and stepped down as its chief executive officer. Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich, 54, cut his stake in agricultural conglomerate Ros Agro Plc to below 50%.

Andrey Melnichenko, 50, withdrew as a beneficiary of fertilizer producer EuroChem and thermal coal supplier Suek and resigned as a director of both companies. Dmitry Pumpyansky offloaded his stake in Moscow-based pipemaker TMK and left its board of directors.

The moves, announced by the firms in the past few days, came as the EU on Wednesday approved sanctions on the four tycoons and 10 other rich Russians as part of the bloc’s latest response to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine. It also named some of their family members -- including Mazepin’s racing driver son, Nikita -- and more than 140 members of the upper house of the Russian Parliament.

In a statement Thursday, a representative for Melnichenko said he has “no political affiliations” and that there is “no justification” for the EU imposing sanctions on him.

“Andrey Melnichenko is an international self-made businessman, entrepreneur and investor in children’s education,” the spokesperson said. “He has no relation to the tragic events in Ukraine.”

The EU approved its first sanctions on Russia’s ultra-rich following the Ukraine invasion last month, introducing asset freezes and travel bans on billionaires including Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven.

Ukraine-born Fridman, 57, a co-founder of investment firm LetterOne, is among the Russian billionaires who have called for an end to the war, describing it as a “tragedy” in a letter sent to staff last month. He and Aven, 66, have both resigned from LetterOne’s board as well the parent company for one of Russia’s biggest banks. They said they plan to fight the EU’s “malicious” actions.

The U.K. also ramped up its efforts to crack down on Russia’s rich elite Thursday, placing sanctions on Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and six other wealthy Russian individuals.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.