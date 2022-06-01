(Bloomberg) -- The economic damage inflicted on Russia by sanctions was on full display in April as industrial production dropped and retail sales suffered their worst crash since the coronavirus pandemic.

Retail sales fell in April for the first time in a year, sliding an annual 9.7%, according to data published Wednesday by the Federal Statistics Service. That was worse than all but one forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists, whose median estimate was for a 5.8% drop.

Panic buying by Russians in the weeks after the invasion of Ukraine three months ago initially obscured the crisis in consumer spending. But hardship only continued to spread as faster inflation sapped incomes, prompting more households to turn frugal while businesses adjusted to emerging shortages of imported goods.

“April was the first month to reflect the recession in full,” Sofya Donets, economist at Renaissance Capital in Moscow, said before the data release. “Consumption sank to a significant degree after a frenzied increase in March.”

The hit to industry and cargo shipments was also worse than expected in April, with factory output slipping 1.6% from a year earlier. Real disposable incomes shrank 1.2% in the first quarter.

By contrast, the labor market remained stable, with unemployment even surprising with a slight downtick to 4% in April.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Sanctions are squeezing Russia’s economy. Policy makers have averted a sharper crash by stabilizing the financial system, but output will contract further as the impact spreads beyond external facing sectors.”

--Scott Johnson, Russia economist.

The world’s most-sanctioned economy is already on course to shrink in two consecutive years for the first time since the collapse that followed the Soviet breakup three decades ago.

A Bloomberg survey of analysts published Tuesday showed expectations are turning even more grim for next year even as some anticipate a more shallow contraction in 2022. GDP will shrink 10% in 2022 and 1.5% the following year, according to the poll.

The spread of the crisis to the consumer economy heightens risks for Russia because spending by households accounts for more than half of gross domestic product.

Nearly every ninth Russian company is affected by sanctions, according to a survey published this week. Mining and manufacturing shrank in April, with the latest data showing car output shrank 61.5% from a year earlier.

But Russia is also starting to see some respite.

A rally in the ruble and slower inflation have allowed the central bank to reverse much its emergency increase in interest rates. Consumer prices didn’t grow in the seven days ended May 27 following a rare decline the previous week.

In another sign of stabilization, a gauge of manufacturing published earlier on Wednesday by S&P Global showed the sector unexpectedly returned to growth with a rebound in business confidence.

