(Bloomberg) -- Russia may see a shortage of bubbly in the holiday season, according to one of its biggest sparking winemakers, after a string of foreign companies left the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Pavel Titov, president of the Black Sea wine company Abrau-Durso PJSC, said that he was seeing increased demand for Russian supplies and stockpiles were selling out quickly.

“This is due to the shortage of foreign wines on store shelves, as well as an increase in their cost,” Titov said, according to Russian newswire Tass. “If demand stays at this level, it will lead to a shortage of wine in the New Year season.”

Sanctions on Russia do not directly target food, but a string of foreign retailers and shipping companies have left the country due to reputation concerns, and as sanctions made it harder to operate there.

Companies from Nestle SA to Unilever Plc left Russia entirely or curbed their operations in the country after the invasion. That, along with a collapse in the ruble immediately after the war began, made importing wine more expensive and complicated than previously.

While Russia may be self-sufficient in raw materials like grain and sugar, it relies on imports of items from packaging to processed food and essential flavorings and ingredients. Food-price inflation in the country spiked to the highest since at least 2004 in March.

