(Bloomberg) -- Mounting reputational risks, costly legal letters, and approvals from internal committees are just some of the challenges traders and hedge funds are facing when it comes to buying and selling Russian bonds. And yet, the volume of corporate-debt trades is at a two-year high.

The average daily value of trades on dollar-denominated Russian corporate bonds this month was $156 million as of March 24, according to data from MarketAxess. That’s double this time last year, and the most since March 2020. The bonds of Yandex, Lukoil, Gazprom, Novolipetsk Steel and Russian Railways were among some of the most traded.

The trade is potentially one of most lucrative -- albeit controversial -- of the decade. Russian companies are well capitalized, but plenty of their bonds are quoted around the mid-20s and 30s, a sign the market is worried about the risk of defaults given the vast number of sanctions imposed on the nation and its oligarchs. While steelmaker Severstal PJSC is the first Russian firm to miss a deadline for a bond-coupon payment, the majority of companies have managed to service their debts since the war began.

“I imagine distressed buyers with wide mandates are stepping in at these levels, and some of these Russian corporates do have good businesses and access to dollars and euros,” said Mark Holman, the London-based founding partner at TwentyFour Asset Management, which doesn’t own or trade Russian assets. “There are a lot of forced sellers, with Russian exposure suddenly outside their mandate for either environmental, social and governance reasons, or risk reasons and so they have to sell and sometimes almost at any price.”

Risk levels eased on Tuesday after the Russian government said it had decided to cut military activity near Ukraine’s Kyiv and Chernihiv, as part of efforts to “de-escalate” the conflict in Ukraine. Moscow also held out the prospect of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to seal a possible peace deal.

Trading Challenges

The hurdles to executing Russian trades are significant. First, there’s the moral question of buying Russian assets at a time when sanctions are meant to isolate the nation and its companies. Vocal critic of Wall Street Senator Elizabeth Warren said earlier this month that banks were “undermining” sanctions on Russia by snapping up the nation’s corporate bonds, and called out market makers JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for purchasing and recommending clients buy Russia’s beaten-down bonds.

And trying to avert legal risks is challenging. While secondary bond trading in Russia’s corporate and sovereign bonds isn’t sanctioned, some hedge fund managers are being asked to provide legal letters and seek approval from internal credit committees to trade bonds linked to Russia, according to people familiar with the matter. Each of those legal letters cost as much as $6,500, one of the people said, who’s been asked to provide such a document.

As risks draw in, banks are taking a step back from making sweeping market recommendations on Russian names, according to Sally Greig, a money manager at Baillie Gifford in Edinburgh.

“Bankers are taking more of a backseat now when it comes to pitching and seem to be just crossing clients if they have a buyer or seller at the other side,” Greig said. “They’re not pushing positions or making recommendations as much as they were.”

