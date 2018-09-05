A U.S. Senate panel opened a hearing on Russia’s online election meddling with Twitter Inc.’s (TWTR.N) Jack Dorsey, Facebook Inc.’s (FB.O) Sheryl Sandberg and an empty chair where Google’s witness had been invited to sit.

The Intelligence Committee invited Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O), or Google CEO Sundar Pichai to the hearing Wednesday to appear alongside Twitter’s CEO Dorsey and Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sandberg. But the panel’s leaders rejected Google’s offer to settle instead for Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker, who the Mountain View, California-based company had said would be “an appropriate witness for this hearing.”

Senator Richard Burr, the committee’s Republican chairman, said in opening remarks that he was “disappointed Goggle decided against sending the right senior-level executive.”

The hearing will set the tone for the coming two months as tech companies and the U.S. government awkwardly collaborate to fight foreign influence campaigns ahead of the midterm elections in November, a contest for control of Congress. Social media platforms, which can serve as a vehicle to spread messages covertly, have become a tool of choice for adversaries seeking to broaden divisions in the U.S. and meddle in American politics, as intelligence agencies found Russia did in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Regulation Raised

“If the answer is regulation,” Burr said, “let’s have an honest dialogue about what that looks like.”

Google said in a statement that Walker would be in Washington on Wednesday, “where he will deliver written testimony, brief members of Congress on our work, and answer any questions they have.” Instead, the committee left an empty chair with a sign labeled “Google.”

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the committee, said, “Our members have a series of difficult questions about structural vulnerabilities on a number of Google’s platforms that we will need answered.” He cited vulnerabilities that he said include “absurd conspiracies” that turn up as Google Search results, “divisive videos” linked to Russia on YouTube, and “hacking attempts” on Gmail.

Warner raised the specter of fake information on social networks shaking financial markets. "Imagine the damage to markets if forged communications from the Fed Chairman were leaked online, he said, “Or consider the price of a Fortune 500 company’s stock if a dishonest short-seller was able to spread false information about that company’s CEO – or the effects of its products -- rapidly online?"

In prepared testimony, Sandberg and Dorsey highlighted their companies’ detection and removal of accounts associated with the Internet Research Agency, a so-called troll farm with links to Russia’s military intelligence unit. This comes after the February indictment of a dozen individuals who had been employed by the St. Petersburg-based agency under Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation.

Facebook removed more than 270 Internet Research Agency accounts in April, according to Sandberg’s prepared testimony. These accounts are in addition to the 470 similar accounts and pages that Facebook removed between June 2015 and August 2017, she said.Twitter has removed a total 3,843 accounts for possible affiliation with the Internet Research Agency, according to Dorsey’s prepared testimony for a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing scheduled for later Wednesday.

This year, U.S. concern about political interference hasn’t been limited to Russia. Covert accounts linked to Iran also have cropped up.

In August, Twitter removed 770 accounts that were based in Iran and that engaged in coordinated messaging. Most of those accounts were created after the presidential election and claimed U.S. affiliation or sought to reach American audiences, according to Dorsey’s testimony.

Despite Google’s absence from the witness table, the company on Tuesday posted what it called prepared “testimony” from Walker on social media companies’ efforts to thwart election meddling in advance of November’s midterm races.

Walker’s prepared testimony lists the four new types of disclosure the company promised concerning election advertising in his last congressional appearance in the fall of 2017. Those include databases listing election ads on Google search, YouTube and across the web, as well as a verification program and disclosures on political ads.