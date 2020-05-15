(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Sanders’s former campaign manager has a warning for the Joe Biden campaign: Sanders supporters are “unsupportive and unenthusiastic” about his candidacy.

Jeff Weaver made that assessment in a new memo Friday to supporters of his new America’s Promise PAC, which aims to rally Sanders supporters to vote for Biden. Sanders, who has campaigned against the influence of big campaign contributors, has disavowed the PAC.

“If all of Sanders’s base turned out for Joe Biden in November, he could defeat Trump and take back the White House for Democrats. Here’s the problem: significant portions don’t currently plan to,” Weaver said.

A recent Suffolk University/USA Today poll showed 61% of Sanders supporters said they’re not enthusiastic about voting for Biden.

Weaver acknowledged Biden has shown a willingness to move to the left on economic issues, but said the Biden campaign isn’t doing enough on digital organizing and other efforts to reach out to young and Latino voters in Sanders’s coalition.

Coming up:

Oregon is to hold its Democratic primary on May 19. The state has conducted all statewide contests by mail since 1998.

