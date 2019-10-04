(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was discharged from a Nevada hospital on Friday, and his campaign disclosed that he had suffered a heart attack.

Sanders, 78, “was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction,” said his doctors, Arturo E. Marchand and Arun Gururaj, in a statement released by the campaign.

The campaign announced on Wednesday that Sanders was taking time off from the stump because he had suffered chest pains and had to have stents inserted in a blocked artery.

Sanders skipped Friday’s candidate forum by the Service Employees International Union in Los Angeles, but his campaign said he would participate in the next Democratic presidential campaign debate on Oct. 15 in Ohio.

To contact the reporter on this story: Wendy Benjaminson in Washington at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.