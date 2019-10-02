(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has canceled campaign events "until further notice" after experiencing chest discomfort that required medical attention to treat a blocked artery.

Sanders, 78, a Vermont senator, is the oldest candidate in the field. Two stents were successfully inserted in his chest, the campaign said.

His campaign said in a statement that he is recovering "and in good spirits."

