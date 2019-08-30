(Bloomberg) -- Campaign volunteers for Bernie Sanders set up 1,600 house parties across the country in one conference call, his campaign says.

The “Plan to Win” house party push was the largest the campaign has done. The rallies will be held Sept. 18-24 in the key early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada and California. Sanders is currently polling at 17.1% nationally, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

“We are the strongest campaign to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders said in a phone call with volunteers, according to the campaign. “We have over a million people at the grassroots level who are prepared to volunteer for this campaign because they know the stakes, they know the moral imperative of defeating Trump and the equally important imperative of transforming our country.”

The events will focus on providing campaign organizers with material to produce state-specific campaign strategies, discuss canvassing and phone bank goals, and promote the campaign’s BERN app. The app coordinates supporters regionally.

COMING UP

Climate change takes center stage at a CNN town hall on Sept. 4. The Democratic National Committee has rejected demands from climate activists and several candidates for a party-sponsored debate solely on that issue.

