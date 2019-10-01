(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Sanders raised $25.3 million in the third quarter, the highest three-month total yet among Democratic presidential candidates.

The fundraising surge was fueled by small-dollar donors giving an average of $18.07, Sanders’s campaign said. The most common occupation listed by contributors was teacher, and Starbucks Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. were the three most common employers.

“Bernie is proud to be the only candidate running to defeat Donald Trump who is 100 percent funded by grassroots donations – both in the primary and in the general,” Sanders’s campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

Elizabeth Warren also is only taking small-dollar donations in the primary.

Sanders’s third-quarter haul tops the $24.9 million that Pete Buttigieg raised in the second quarter. Overall, Sanders has raised $61.5 million since launching his candidacy in February. He’s also transferred $12.7 million from his Senate campaign, including $2.6 million in the third quarter.

Candidates are due to officially report third-quarter totals to the Federal Election Commission on Oct. 15. Some campaigns voluntarily announce the amount they raised ahead of the deadline, often to show the depth and breadth of their support.

Democratic candidates will attend a presidential forum hosted by the 2 million member Service Employees International Union in Los Angeles Oct. 4 and 5. So far, Sanders, Warren, Joe Biden, Julian Castro, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are set to attend.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union will host forums in Iowa with Democratic presidential candidates on Oct. 13. Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Harris, Sanders and Michael Bennet have confirmed they will attend.

