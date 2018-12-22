Sanders Says No ‘Plans’ to Fire Fed’s Powell as Lawmakers Worry

(Bloomberg) -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she doesn’t know of a plan to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as key lawmakers and market strategists urged the president not to dismiss the U.S. central bank chief.

“I’m not aware of any plans to do this,” Sanders told Bloomberg on Saturday.

President Donald Trump has discussed firing Powell many times in the past few days as his frustration with the central banker intensified following this week’s interest rate increase and months of stock market losses, according to people familiar with the matter.

Former Senate Banking Chairman Richard Shelby publicly warned Trump against the move on Saturday after Bloomberg reported the discussions.

“I’d be very careful about doing that,” Shelby said. “The independence of the Fed is foundation of our banking system.”

Advisers close to Trump aren’t convinced he would move against Powell, and are hoping that the president’s latest bout of anger will dissipate over the holidays, the people said on condition of anonymity. Some of Trump’s advisers have warned him that firing Powell would be a disastrous move.

“I’ve been on the Banking Committee probably longer than most people ever have. I’ve chaired it,” Shelby said. “I think the Fed should be independent of politics.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Jennifer Epstein in Washington at jepstein32@bloomberg.net;Erik Wasson in Washington at ewasson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Mike Dorning, Ros Krasny

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.