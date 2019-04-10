(Bloomberg) -- Senator Bernie Sanders Wednesday will introduce a new Medicare for All proposal, acting to keep health-care policy at the center of the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination and marshaling early support from four of his White House rivals for a single-payer plan to expand medical coverage in the U.S.

The proposal -- which would provide all Americans with comprehensive care including primary care, hospital stays and prescription drug coverage -- would dramatically change America’s $3.5 trillion health-care industry. Sanders first offered legislation in 2017, a year after his first bid for the presidency.

Of 14 Democratic senators who have signed on, four are competing with Sanders for the Democratic nod: Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Elizabeth Warren.

With the plan’s introduction, Sanders is setting the standard for progressives in the health-care debate even as the Democratic party is rallying to defend Obamacare. The Trump administration is supporting a suit in federal court that seeks to have the 2010 health law cast aside as unconstitutional. Sanders’s proposal is more sweeping than the Affordable Care Act in dramatically altering the role of the private health insurance market, an idea he’s betting will resonate more with next year’s Democratic primary voters.

That position has been risky for some in the field. Harris drew attacks after she said a January CNN town hall said she was for Medicare for All and that she would “eliminate all of that,” referring to the private health insurance industry. But her staff later said she would favor more incremental approaches. Warren and Booker also have indicated they might consider other compromise approaches.

Not everyone in the race agrees Medicare for All is the best path to gaining universal health coverage. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, has never signed on to Sanders’s single payer idea, and neither has Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, a Democratic moderate who is expected to enter the presidential contest soon.

Universal Care

Klobuchar told reporters Tuesday that she instead favors having a Medicare-like option as part of Obamacare, something she said can be achieved by using Medicare or Medicaid to extend more care to the uninsured.

“I think that’s going to get us more quickly onto the path of universal health care,” she said.

Those contenders lending weight to the proposal are signing on to a concept that comes with a high price tag. The non-partisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office, which provides cost estimates of legislation, hasn’t weighed in on the cost of the proposal. A study from the libertarian Mercatus Center said Sanders’s 2017 single-payer bill would raise federal spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years.

The U.S. is already projected to spend about $47 trillion on health care between 2018 and 2027, when adding up what the government, employers, and households pay. Proponents of Medicare for All argue that it will shift private spending to the public sector, eliminating the cost of administering private health plans and insurers’ profits.

About 18 percent of gross domestic product goes to medical spending, a far higher share than peer countries.

Sanders’s proposal would establish universal benefits through a government-run program and outlaw most forms of private insurance, including employer-provided coverage. That would eliminate out-of-pocket costs to patients, but also provide less choice for people who want to purchase specific types of benefits and for employers who use them to attract workers.

Employer Plans

About 156 million Americans have private employer-sponsored plans run by companies such as UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Anthem Inc. They would have to switch to government insurance.

Proponents of Medicare for All say it would close gaps in health-care coverage that leave 27 million Americans uninsured. It would also make health care more accessible to millions of families who have medical coverage but still struggle to afford the rising cost of medical care and prescription drugs.

Almost 30 percent of adults with insurance face such high out-of-pocket costs relative to their income that they are considered "underinsured" and likely to delay care or struggle with their bills, according to estimates by the Commonwealth Fund.

Sanders’s proposal would leave medical providers, such as doctors and hospitals, in private control.

Polls show that the public is generally supportive of the idea of Medicare for All, but the level of backing shifts based on how the question is phrased.

In a January poll by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, 74 percent of those surveyed supported “creating a national government-administered health plan similar to Medicare open to anyone” if that meant people could choose to keep the coverage they already have. Support dropped to 56 percent if it meant “all Americans would get their insurance from a single government plan” and to 37 percent if it would “eliminate private health-insurance companies.”

