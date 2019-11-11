(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Sanders presented a broad plan to overhaul health care and other government benefits provided to U.S. veterans, including a proposal to spend $62 billion over 10 years to modernize crumbling Veterans Administration medical facilities.

The plan also would fill almost 50,000 vacancies for doctors, nurses and other positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs in the first year of a Sanders presidency.

“As a nation, we have a moral obligation to provide the best quality care to those who put their lives on the line to defend us,” the Vermont senator said a statement. “Just as planes and tanks and guns are a cost of war, so is taking care of the men and women who we sent off to fight the wars.”

Other components of the plan include expanded access to mental health and suicide prevention services, added long-term care services and a simplified claims process. The campaign did not say how the new proposal would be funded.

The plan lets Sanders, who was chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee from 2013 to 2015, showcase a policy area where he’s had a bipartisan track record. He worked with the late Republican Senator John McCain on legislation that authorized 27 new medical facilities for veterans and provided $5 billion for more caregivers.

