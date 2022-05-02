Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    2 May

    Sandstorm Gold signs pair of acquisitions worth a total of US$1.1B

    The Canadian Press

    Demand for gold is up by 34% in the first quarter of 2022: World Gold Council

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. says it has signed a pair of acquisitions worth a total of US$1.1 billion.

    Under the first deal, the company will buy Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. in an all-stock deal valued at US$590 million.

    Nomad shareholders will receive 1.21 Sandstorm shares for each Nomad share held.

    The second deal will see Sandstorm acquire a royalty package from BaseCore Metals LP for US$525 million including US$425 million in cash and US$100 million in shares.

    Sandstorm also says it has partnered with Royalty North Partners Ltd. to sell a portion of a copper royalty acquired in the BaseCore deal and keep a silver stream on the asset.

    The company says once the deals close, existing Sandstorm shareholders will hold 67 per cent of the company, while Nomad shareholders and BaseCore will own about 28 per cent and five per cent respectively.