(Bloomberg) -- Sandvik Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Rosengren, who has emerged as the front-runner for the top job at Swiss engineering giant ABB Ltd., will leave the Swedish mining equipment company in February.

Sandvik said its board of directors will meet Monday morning to start working on finding Rosengren’s replacement. They didn’t comment on his future plans.

“This has not been an easy decision. Sandvik is a great company with a lot of future potential and I will continue to lead the organization with a strong commitment until end of January,” Rosengren said in a statement.

Rosengren, 60, is a seasoned Swedish industrial executive who has been in the top job at Sandvik since November 2015. He was identified as the preferred candidate to take over at ABB from Peter Voser, the chairman who has been interim CEO since Ulrich Spiesshofer abruptly stepped down in April.

Rosengren in May seemed to hint in an interview with daily Dagens Industri that his time at Sandvik may be nearing an end, saying he didn’t think people should stay on too long at one company as CEO and that five years might be enough.

Rosengren, who holds a post-graduate engineering degree from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, spent his formative years at Atlas Copco AB, where he was steeped in a management culture of decentralization and asset-light production that has been emulated at other Nordic companies.

“Bjorn Rosengren has, since he joined Sandvik in November 2015, established a solid decentralized business model for the company and made the organization more flexible and efficient,” Sandvik Chairman Johan Molin said in the statement. “We will initiate the process to assign a very experienced and competent industrial leader that can succeed Bjorn in the role as President and CEO.”

