(Bloomberg) -- Families of children and adults killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School announced a $73 million settlement with Remington Arms Co. that they said reveals its “inner workings” and clears the way for more suits against gun makers.

The families of five children and four adults slain at the Newtown, Connecticut, school said in a statement on Tuesday that they had obtained and could make public “thousands of pages of internal company documents that prove Remington’s wrongdoing” and that Remington’s insurers had agreed to pay the full amount of coverage.

They blamed Remington’s marketing of its military-style Bushmaster rifle for inspiring the killer who used it to take the lives of 26 people, 20 of them first-grade children, at the Connecticut school.

“These nine families have shared a single goal from the very beginning: to do whatever they could to help prevent the next Sandy Hook,” Josh Koskoff, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “It is hard to imagine an outcome that better accomplishes that goal.”

