Sanford Says He's Running for 2020 GOP Nomination Against Trump

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Sanford said he’s running for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination against President Donald Trump.

The former U.S. Representative from South Carolina made the announcement on “Fox News Sunday,” calling for a national conversation on debt and deficits.

“I am here to tell you now that I am going to get in,” Sanford said. “We need to have a conversation on what it means to be a Republican.”

