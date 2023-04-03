(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s millennial leader Sanna Marin is set to lose her position as prime minister following an election upset, underscoring how her star power wasn’t enough to offset concerns over a bloated budget and other domestic issues.

Marin, a wildly popular politician for the younger demographic across the western world, managed to increase her personal tally by 87% to more than 35,600 votes from four years ago. That was the second-highest number of ballots for any politician in the election, on the heels of the populist leader Riikka Purra, and a help in cushioning the blow for the 37-year-old premier from seeing her Social Democratic group place third.

Marin, who made global headlines for dancing, frequently posted on Instagram, where she would draw in young voters with selfies and videos of jogging and doing pull ups. She posed for Vogue and wore a funky leather jacket to a high-stakes press conference just days before announcing Finland’s application to join NATO.

In October, Marin even went viral for her deadpan comment on how to end the war in Ukraine: “the way of out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” she said, voicing what many other western leaders could not bring themselves to say.

Having an “international superstar” as prime minister has made Finns happy, as that’s brought more positive attention to the country, said Essi Poyry, senior researcher at the University of Helsinki. Still, domestically she was a divisive figure, Poyry said by phone.

“People like her for being a successful international leader but at the same time they might not be in favor of her politics,” Poyry said. “Even though she is popular also in Finland, there is also a very loud crowd that does not like her” for her “progressive values.”

All that international fame as head of a five-party cabinet led solely by women wasn’t enough to secure her a victory at home. Instead, voters decided that a pro-business opposition group National Coalition and anti-immigration Finns Party were better alternatives in a tight election, after focus turned to public finances which many thought were carelessly managed during her tenure.

Marin’s stardom sucked the oxygen from her cabinet partners, leaving them decimated. The Center Party of Annika Saarikko secured the fewest seats in a century, the Left Alliance has never had a result as bad as now and the Greens fared the worst since 2011.

“I have come across this astonishment of why would not each and everyone love Sanna Marin — she’s so popular abroad,” said Poyry. “But we have to remember that Sanna Marin is not politically accountable for people who do not live in Finland and therefore they don’t assess her with regards to her politics.”

--With assistance from Philip Tabuas.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.