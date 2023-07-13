(Bloomberg) -- Finland’s former prime minister, lawmaker Sanna Marin, has signed a speaker contract with the Harry Walker Agency, Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said on Thursday.

The agency provides keynote and motivational speakers, and represents former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, among others. Marin, 37, specializes in topics of geopolitics, strategic autonomy, climate change, and female leadership, according to her biography on the agency’s website.

Marin will relinquish her position as leader of the Social Democratic Party after losing parliamentary elections to a bloc of right-leaning parties in early April.

