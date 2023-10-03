(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi struck a deal to help fund and sell an experimental vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson against an invasive form of the digestive pathogen E. coli.

Sanofi will pay J&J’s Janssen unit $175 million upfront, as well as development and commercial milestones, the French drugmaker said in a statement. Both will co-fund research and development costs. The vaccine is in late-stage clinical trials.

The J&J shot targets extraintestinal pathogenic E. coli, which causes urinary tract infections but also meningitis in newborns and is a leading cause of sepsis in older adults.

The partners agreed to a profit-share arrangement in the US, the UK and four European Union countries. In the rest of the world, Janssen will get royalties and sales milestones.

Sanofi shares rose less than 1% in Paris trading.

