(Bloomberg) -- A Sanofi experimental drug showed promise in treating asthma, supporting the French drugmaker’s plan to begin more late-stage studies of a medicine that it sees as a potential blockbuster.

The therapy, called rilzabrutinib, helped adults better control their asthma and alleviated symptoms in a mid-stage study, Sanofi said in a statement Wednesday. The results were positive for groups that received both a high dose and a low dose of the oral treatment during a 12-week study, with improvements seen as soon as the second week, Sanofi said.

Sanofi is pushing a dozen potential top-selling medicines through costly clinical trials. Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson has pointed to treatments like rilzabrutinib to justify his surprise decision in October to ramp up drug-development spending. The strategy shift caught investors off guard since it meant abandoning some older profit targets.

Last month, Sanofi said rilzabrutinib had cleared a late-stage trial of patients with a rare blood disorder. A so-called BTK inhibitor, the drug targets cells in the body that play a critical role in the immune system. Sanofi is also testing the medicine in other immune-mediated diseases including hives.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.