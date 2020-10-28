(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc said they’ve agreed to make available 200 million doses of the experimental Covid vaccine they’re jointly developing to Covax, a global effort to provide shots for developing nations.

The drugmakers signed the supply arrangement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, according to a statement. Gavi is among the groups working with the World Health Organization to ensure access to immunization for people around the world.

The U.S. and other wealthy nations have been buying up most of the shots expected to be developed and tested early. Sanofi’s shot, boosted by an adjuvant from Glaxo, is in early-stage human testing with results anticipated in December. The start of a final-stage trial is expected by the end of the year, according to the statement.

About 180 countries and regions, including China, have signed on to Covax to spread access to pandemic vaccines. The U.S. has not joined in the effort. The Serum Institute of India also has agreements to make experimental pandemic shots from AstraZeneca Plc, one of the fastest-moving Covid vaccine companies, and Novavax Inc. for eligible countries.

