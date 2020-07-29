(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, partners developing a potential coronavirus vaccine, agreed to supply the U.K. with up to 60 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The companies are also in talks to sell the shot to the U.S., the European Union and global organizations, the French drugmaker said in a statement Wednesday.

Sanofi and Glaxo are among dozens of companies and institutions sprinting to deliver a vaccine to help curb the pandemic, while governments around the world jockey to secure doses in advance. The partners are following a number of others like the University of Oxford, working with AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc. and China’s CanSino Biologics Inc. that have started testing their shots in humans over the past few months.

Sanofi, based in Paris, and Glaxo, the British pharma giant, plan to start a study compressing the early and middle stages of clinical tests in September. Sanofi reiterated that it’s targeting approval in the first half of 2021.

