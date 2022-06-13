(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi and GSK Plc, the pharma giants that stumbled in the race to develop a Covid-19 shot, said their experimental booster vaccine delivers a more powerful immune response against coronavirus variants than their competitors’.

The shot raised antibody levels in adults already inoculated with messenger RNA vaccines more than the additional doses from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, and demonstrated potential to protect against variants including omicron, GSK and Sanofi said in a statement Monday, citing data from two trials.

The “next-generation booster” includes GSK’s pandemic adjuvant -- a substance that enhances the immune response to vaccines -- and is modeled on the beta variant.

In one late-stage trial, the Sanofi-GSK booster induced a significant increase in antibodies against multiple variants compared to the original parent virus booster. In particular, it generated double the number of neutralizing antibodies against omicron BA1. and BA.2.

A second independent study of 247 people, conducted by the Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris, showed that the shot induced a higher immune response than both Pfizer-BioNTech’s booster and Sanofi-GSK’s first-generation booster, both of which target the original parent strain of the virus.

All the data from the two trials will be submitted to regulatory authorities in the coming weeks with the aim of making the shot available later this year.

Sanofi and Glaxo, two of the vaccine industry’s biggest players, have been trying to show they still have a role to play in the fight against Covid after a dosing error early in the pandemic forced them to restart a clinical trial.

The two companies have developed their booster in parallel to ongoing regulatory reviews of their first-generation vaccine shot.

“Covid-19 keeps evolving and the combination of emergence of variants and waning immunity is likely to lead to the need for additional booster shots, at least in some populations,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president of Sanofi vaccines.

