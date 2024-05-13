(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi will invest more than €1 billion ($1.08 billion) at three facilities in France as it ramps up production in its home country.

The drugmaker will spend most of the funds at its Vitry-sur-Seine site, doubling the location’s existing capacity to make monoclonal antibodies, according to a statement Monday. It plans to use that plant to make medicines for treating ailments including asthma, diabetes and multiple sclerosis.

Shares of Sanofi fell as much as 3% in early trading. The stock is down nearly 8% in the past 12 months.

Sanofi said €100 million will be invested at a location in Normandy for formulating and filling biologic medicines and assembling and packaging products. That will help with vaccines as well as medicines such as blockbuster therapy Dupixent as Sanofi looks to extend its use to patients with a chronic lung disorder.

Sanofi also plans to invest €10 million to locate the production of diabetes medicine Tzield in France, it said.

Separately, Sanofi said Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration will conduct a priority review of Dupixent for treating adolescents with the upper respiratory ailment known as chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. The FDA’s decision could come in September, it said. The drug already treats adults with that illness.

The trio of new facilities should create about 500 jobs in France, Sanofi said. Including other recent investments, the company has pledged to spend more than €3.5 billion in France to produce medicines and vaccines, it said. That company carries out about 60% of its global production in the European Union, it said.

“France is, and always will be, at the heart of Sanofi’s strategy,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson said in the statement.

