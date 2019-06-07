(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi named Novartis AG’s Paul Hudson as the French drugmaker’s next chief executive officer, replacing Olivier Brandicourt with one of the top managers at its Swiss rival.

Hudson has led Novartis’s pharmaceuticals unit since 2016 and previously spent a decade at AstraZeneca Plc. The 51-year-old British executive will take over Sept. 1 from Brandicourt, 63, who is retiring, Sanofi said Friday.

Sanofi will count on the new chief to bolster its pipeline of treatments, catch up with competitors in the lucrative cancer field and deal with growing U.S. pressure on drug prices. Sanofi said in March that it had begun a search for a successor to Brandicourt, who joined from Bayer AG in April 2015.

The French company is one of the world’s biggest makers of diabetes drugs, which have come under focus in the U.S. for their high and rising list prices. Sanofi has also lagged behind other drugmakers -- including Novartis -- that have made broad efforts to find new treatments for cancer and genetic diseases.

Hudson’s strong track record at Novartis was a key part of investor confidence in the Swiss pharma giant’s ability to launch new drugs, according to a note from analysts at Credit Suisse.

Drug Pipeline

Brandicourt has added to the company’s drug pipeline with the acquisitions of Bioverativ, to expand in hemophilia, and Ablynx, maker of a medicine for a rare bleeding disorder. In 2021, Brandicourt will turn 65, Sanofi’s age limit for its CEO.

Sanofi has already been shaking up its senior ranks. The company last year brought in research chief John Reed from Roche Holding AG and Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon as chief financial officer.

Several other big drug companies have seen changes at the top in recent years, with Emma Walmsley taking charge of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Vas Narasimhan now steering Novartis AG, Kare Schultz becoming CEO at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Albert Bourla taking over at Pfizer Inc.

Novartis said Friday that Marie-France Tschudin will become the new leader of its pharmaceuticals business unit.

Sanofi shares are down less than 1% this year, compared with a 1.9% gain in the S&P’s index of drug, biotechnology and life-sciences companies. Novartis is up 18%.

(Updates with Sanofi strategy in third, fourth paragraphs.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Riley Griffin in New York at rgriffin42@bloomberg.net;James Paton in London at jpaton4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net, Eric Pfanner, John J. Edwards III

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.