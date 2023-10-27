(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi said it plans to separate its consumer health division, probably through a spinoff, as the French drugmaker deepens its focus on cutting-edge medicines and vaccines.

Sanofi is reviewing options for the potential split, but said the most likely course would be a “capital markets transaction” to form a separately listed company based in France. The move could occur as soon as the fourth quarter of 2024, it said in a statement Friday.

With the step, Sanofi would join the ranks of big pharma peers GSK Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, all of which have split off their consumer health divisions in recent years to free up resources for developing next-generation therapies for cancer, rare diseases and other ailments.

Bloomberg News first reported in 2019 that Sanofi was considering options for the consumer health arm, saying it could be worth $30 billion.

The French drugmaker said that separating from the business will allow it to generate better long-term value from cutting-edge therapies, particularly in immunology or in vaccines.

Sanofi has been working for the past few years to create a standalone business unit for consumer health, which sells products from Allegra for allergies to Gold Bond skin lotions.

Sanofi’s updated strategy, outlined Friday, also includes increasing investments in its pipeline of experimental medicines, in part by cost-cutting measures designed to free up €2 billion over the next two years, it said.

“We are deepening our investment in R&D, taking steps toward becoming a pure play biopharma company, and further optimizing our cost structure,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson said in the statement.

Because of the increased investments and a tax-rate change, the company expects that 2024 earnings will fall at a low-single digit rate compared to 2023 levels before a “strong rebound” occurs in 2025.

Sanofi reiterated its 2023 forecast for earnings per share to see mid-single-digit gains. The company also reported third-quarter earnings of €2.55 a share ($2.69), narrowly missing analyst estimates.

(Updates with information on other pharma companies in third paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.