2h ago
Sanofi Sees Double-Digit Earnings Growth as Dupixent Sales Climb
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi projects double-digit profit growth in 2022 as blockbuster therapy Dupixent extends its reach in the U.S. and Europe.
- Earnings per share, excluding some items, are likely to grow at a low double-digit percentage at constant currencies, the Paris-based company said Friday. That compares with an increase of 15.5% last year.
- Profit by that metric was 1.38 euros per share in the fourth quarter. Analysts expected 1.33 euros.
Key Insights
- Dupixent, which can treat eczema and asthma, remains a growth driver, with 2021 sales rising 53% and reaching 5.2 billion euros ($6 billion). The potential is particularly high in China, after the drug was included on the country’s national reimbursement list for atopic dermatitis in March.
- Investors are looking for signs that Dupixent could be used to treat new conditions, including a form of hives and an immune system disease called eosinophilic esophagitis.
- Sanofi still expects to report the late-stage trial results for its Covid-19 vaccine, developed with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, later this quarter. The companies said in December the shot has promise as a booster.
- Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson has been active in deals to expand the company’s research portfolio. Last month, Sanofi formed a deal to develop 15 experimental oncology and immunology drugs with Exscientia Plc with possible total payouts of as much as $5.2 billion. In December, the drugmaker agreed to buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc. for as much as $1.2 billion to add promising cancer medicines.
Market Performance
- Sanofi shares are up about 16% in the past year.
Get More
- Read the statement here.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.