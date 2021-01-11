(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi agreed to buy the monoclonal antibody developer Kymab in a deal worth as much as $1.45 billion to gain experimental medicines for inflammation disease as well as cancer.

The French drugmaker will gain global rights to KY1005, a human monoclonal antibody with a new mechanism of action, it said in a statement. The drug developed by Cambridge, England-based Kymab has the potential to treat a variety of immune-mediated diseases and inflammatory disorders.

Sanofi has been hunting for acquisitions to bolster its pipeline of new medicines. Last year it agreed to spend $3.4 billion for U.S. biotech company Principia Biopharma Inc.

Under the terms of the transaction, Sanofi will pay $1.1 billion upfront and up to $350 million upon achievement of certain milestones. The Paris-based company said it plans to finance the transaction with cash.

