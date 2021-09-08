(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi agreed to buy Kadmon Holdings Inc. for $1.9 billion, adding a maker of immune-system therapies to expand its transplant drug portfolio.

Kadmon investors will receive $9.50 a share in cash, which is 79% more than Tuesday’s closing price, the companies said Wednesday. Kadmon’s board has approved the deal.

Kadmon focuses on diseases that lack treatments, and it makes Rezurock, a therapy approved in the U.S. for chronic graft-versus-host disease, which is an imbalance of the immune system. Sanofi said it will add the drug to its transplant business, which makes immunosuppressants.

This is the third major acquisition for Sanofi this year. Last month, the French drugmaker agreed to acquire its messenger-RNA development partner Translate Bio Inc. for $3.2 billion, expanding in the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling Covid-19 vaccines. In April, Sanofi completed the purchase of Kymab Ltd., a maker of antibody treatments, for $1.1 billion upfront.

Health-care deals have been heating up. Last week, private equity firm Advent International and Singapore wealth fund GIC agreed to buy drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB for about $8 billion.

Sanofi expects to complete the purchase in the fourth quarter with existing cash resources, and it will be “modestly dilutive” to earnings per share next year. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Moelis & Co. advised Kadmon.

(Updates with acquisition history in fourth paragraph)

