Sanofi to List Pharma-Ingredients Unit in Paris in First Half

(Bloomberg) -- French drugmaker Sanofi said it will press ahead with a listing of its pharmaceutical ingredients business in Paris in the first half of this year.

The company will distribute 58% of the share capital of the unit, called Euroapi, to shareholders, it said in a statement Friday. Sanofi plans to keep a 30% holding, while the French state intends to take a 12% stake for as much as 150 million euros ($165 million).

The transaction is subject to approval at a Sanofi shareholders’ meeting on May 3.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.