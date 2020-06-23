(Bloomberg) -- Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical giant, is strengthening its pact with U.S. vaccine developer Translate Bio Inc. in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2.3 billion.

Sanofi will pay $425 million upfront in cash and as it takes a stake in Translate Bio, the companies said Tuesday. The French company also agreed to pay as much as $1.9 billion in additional payments upon meeting various goals, plus royalties.

Translate Bio and Sanofi formed an alliance and license agreement in 2018 to develop mRNA vaccines for infectious diseases. The companies are studying several vaccine candidates for Covid-19, aiming to start a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of this year.

Sanofi will get worldwide rights for infectious disease vaccines developed in the pact. The companies are also working on shots for influenza and other pathogens.

The upfront payment consists of $300 million in cash and the purchase of $125 million worth of shares at a price of $25.59 each. That’s 58% higher than Monday’s closing price.

