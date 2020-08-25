(Bloomberg) -- An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Translate Bio Inc. and French drug giant Sanofi induced high levels of protective neutralizing antibodies in early-stage animal studies, according to a regulatory filing.

Translate Bio cited Sanofi slides highlighting preclinical data on the messenger RNA vaccine, which prompts the body to make a key protein from the virus, sparking an immune response. Sanofi was expected to present data at an event on Tuesday, according to the filing. The experimental shot is based on technology similar to that used by one of the front-runners, Moderna Inc.

The data “demonstrate that two immunizations of the mRNA vaccine induced high neutralizing titers that are comparable to the upper range of those observed in infected humans,” according to the filing.

Sanofi is also working on a potential coronavirus vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline Plc. That project last month attracted as much as $2.1 billion from the Trump administration.

