(Bloomberg) -- Americans gorged on Ugg boots and Abercrombie & Fitch sweaters for Christmas gifts and not much else.

Those brands were outliers among a group of 30 retailers(1)catering to upper-middle-class households that Bloomberg has been following. This cohort had its weakest holiday season in at least six years, according to sales observed by Bloomberg Second Measure(2), which has tracked a subset of US credit and debit card transactions since 2017. Its median sales performance(3)was a year-over-year decline of 10% from October through December.

The US economy has relied on consumers to keep spending despite surging inflation and rising interest rates. The struggle of these chains as a group is worrisome because higher-income shoppers — think households earning more than $100,000 a year — usually have an outsized impact with money to splurge, but also pull back faster than the wealthy when feeling pressured.

As a proxy for high-income spending, Bloomberg last year created this group of retailers that spans 10 categories — including clothing, jewelry and electronics — with average transaction values above their peer group. (The list is in the first footnote.)

The data from Bloomberg Second Measure shows that Americans were still willing to spend at some coveted brands. Abercrombie, which raised its revenue outlook this week, increased sales 10% on a three-month rolling average from October to December and Ugg (owned by Deckers Outdoor) surged 24%. Overall, only about a quarter of the 30 companies had gains.

Meanwhile, laggards included Apple’s retail division, where sales sank 20% on the same basis, and the Williams-Sonoma chain. The trio of department stores in the group — Bloomingdale’s (owned by Macy’s), Nordstrom and Dillard’s — also posted declines.

This collection of chains surged in the first two years of the pandemic as Americans decorated their homes and refilled wardrobes. In December 2020, the group’s three-month rolling average for observed sales was a gain of 23%, according to Bloomberg Second Measure. During the same period a year later, that metric advanced 12%.

Spending shifted to travel and experiences after that. The sales performance of this cohort turned negative in late 2022 and worsened heading into this past holiday season, just as savings dwindled and income growth slowed.

Not what Santa had in mind.

--With assistance from Andre Tartar and Leslie Patton.

(1) Bloomberg selected 30 large retailers and brands across 10 categories (apparel, footwear, furniture, home goods, jewelry, eyewear, electronics, makeup, handbags and department stores) to be analyzed. These chains had a substantial amount of transactions in Second Measure's data and an average transaction value that was one of the highest in their peer group. (All but L'Occitane and Sephora had an average purchase value above $100). The 30 companies are: Abercrombie & Fitch, Anthropologie, Apple, Athleta, Best Buy, Birkenstock, Bloomingdale’s, Coach, Crate & Barrel, Dillard’s, Hoka, J.Crew, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, Kate Spade, L.L.Bean, L'Occitane, Lululemon, Michael Kors, Nike, Nordstrom, Pandora, Patagonia, Polo Ralph Lauren, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Sunglass Hut, Ugg, Warby Parker, West Elm and Williams-Sonoma.

(2) Bloomberg Second Measure data is based on debit/credit card transactions from US consumers. Excludes cash, checks, gift cards and some buy-now-pay-later services. Data for brands, such as Nike, Apple and Coach, is from their retail divisions (stores and e-commerce). Sales at wholesale partners, such as department stores, are not included in the brand's data.

(3) To get the changes in sales, Bloomberg first calculated the three-month rolling average sales for each company to avoid putting too much value into outlier months. Then we found the monthly year-over-year change for the three-month rolling averages. The result for October 2023 will then be an average of August, September and October 2023 sales compared to the same months a year prior. To compare trends across retailers we use the median year-over-year for all 30 companies.

