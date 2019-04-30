(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA’s first quarter profit beat analyst estimates as its Latin American units continued to compensate for a complicated business environment in Europe.

Key Highlights

Net income declined, hurt by a one-time charge of 108 million euros for restructuring in the U.K. and Poland. The bank’s profits were also weighed down by an inflation-adjustment charge in Argentina.

The U.S. was among the most profitable units. Earnings of 182 million euros, an increase of 46 percent, allowed the subsidiary to leapfrog Chile and Portugal to become the group’s sixth biggest contributor.

The U.K. continues to be a drag on group earnings. Uncertainty around Brexit and restructuring costs meant profit fell 36 percent 205 million euros

Capital levels continued to surprise on the upside. The bank’s fully-loaded CET1 ratio was 11.25 percent, slightly better than the 11.2 percent Chairman Ana Botin had announced at the bank’s AGM on April 12

Digging Deeper

Net income fell 10 percent year-on-year to 1.84 billion euros, beating the analyst consensus of 1.83 billion euros

Net interest income of 8.68 billion in the first quarter missed the consensus of 8.75 billion euros

Pretax profit rose 3 percent excluding currency effects to 3.68 billion euros

Market Reaction

Spain’s IBEX 35 opens at 9 a.m. Santander’s share price has risen 13.2 percent this year

