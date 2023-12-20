(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. struck another deal to offload a portion of real estate loans from Signature Bank.

The FDIC sold a 20% stake in a venture that holds roughly $9 billion in loans to an entity controlled by Santander Bank NA, according to a statement Wednesday. The entity, SBNA Investor, paid $1.1 billion. The FDIC will retain an 80% interest in the venture, which holds loans that are backed by rent-stabilized or rent-controlled apartment properties.

The transaction marks the final step in the FDIC’s plan to offload about $33 billion of commercial-property loans held by Signature Bank, which failed earlier this year. The government agency has been seeking to sell stakes in ventures tied to the debt, while also carefully navigating concerns of elected officials and community organizers because a portion of the loans are tied to rent-regulated apartments.

A joint venture including Blackstone Inc.’s BREIT and Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and funds affiliated with Rialto agreed to buy a $1.2 billion stake in a nearly $17 billion portfolio of commercial-property loans from Signature. Separately, Related Fund Management, an investment manager affiliated with Steve Ross’s Related Cos., teamed up with two nonprofits to take stakes in ventures holding a total of $5.8 billion of loans tied to rent-controlled and rent-stabilized apartment buildings.

A team led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies from the brokerage Newmark Group Inc. advised the FDIC during the process.

(Adds partners on Blackstone deal in fourth paragraph.)

