(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA Chairman Ana Botin’s compensation for 2022 slipped 4.5% from the previous year to €11.74 million ($12.5 million).

Botin earned €7.23 million in cash and booked €2.99 million in gross profit on shares or other instruments, Spain’s biggest lender said in a filing to regulators. She earned €12.29 million in 2021.

On Tuesday, Botin unveiled a new three-year strategy plan with the aim of boosting profitability as well as shareholder pay-outs through 2025. Shares jumped 4.8% on Tuesday as the executive, who has run the bank since 2014, told investors at the event in London that the bank remains undervalued.

Former Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez earned €9.58 million in total remuneration, a 1.6% decline from 2021. Hector Grisi took over from Alvarez this year.

