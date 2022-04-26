(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA’s earnings beat estimates, with the retail banking giant’s geographical reach providing a buffer against growing economic risks in Europe from the war in Ukraine.

Spain’s biggest lender posted net income of 2.54 billion euros ($2.72 billion) in the first quarter, exceeding the analyst consensus of 2.26 billion euros, as lending revenue rose.

With a loan book that topped 1 trillion euros for the first time during the quarter, Santander is poised to boost margins as interest rates rise in the U.K., Poland, the U.S. and potentially also the euro area this year. Another tailwind is currency strength, with the Brazilian real turning in a stellar rally against the euro amid booming commodity prices.

“Our geographic and business diversification continues to provide a cornerstone for growth,” Chairman Ana Botin said in a statement.

Operating costs rose 8% from a year earlier. Analysts are watching for the knock-on effects of surging inflation in the costs for lenders. Price gains are close to 10% in Santander’s home Spanish market, and recently soared the most since 2003 in Brazil.

Botin had sounded a bullish note to investors at Santander’s shareholders’ meeting at the start of the month when she said business remained resilient with high profitability expected from its banks in the Americas.

She reaffirmed the bank’s financial targets for this year, as she had done previously at the AGM.

In February, Santander said it was targeting mid-single digit revenue growth in 2022, a return on underlying tangible equity of above 13% and a cost-to-income ratio of about 45%. The lender aims to keep its key capital ratio at around 12% as it aspires to raise shareholder remuneration in the longer term.

Underlying earnings from Europe rose 30%, with the U.K. growing 26%. Underlying profit from South America increased 8%.

Santander shares are up 3.9% this year, compared with an 8.2% decline for the Stoxx 600 Banks index.

Key Numbers:

CET1 FL capital ratio 12.12%, compared with 12.12% in 4q

Net interest income rose to EU8.86b from EU8.72b in 4q

Operating expenses EU5.54b vs EU5.12b a year earlier

