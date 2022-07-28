(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA earnings beat expectations, as rising revenue helped the Spanish retail-banking giant offset the impact of increased costs and surging inflation.

Spain’s biggest lender posted net income of 2.35 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in the second quarter, exceeding the analyst consensus of 2.25 billion euros as total income rose 13% from a year earlier.

Santander is set to see margins swell, with interest-rate increases from the US to Europe already feeding through to greater revenues on a loan book of more than 1 trillion euros. The downside to rising borrowing costs for customers is the threat of a hit to credit quality, while price gains also drive operating costs higher.

“Our diversification continues to provide a strong and resilient foundation for growth,” Chairman Ana Botin said in a statement.

The lender said cost of credit, which tracks the ratio of provisions to expected loan losses, ticked up to 0.83% from 0.77% in the first quarter.

Santander has been reaping the benefits of an efficiency drive that saw it shed thousands of jobs in Spain and close a swathe of UK branches. In June, the Madrid-based lender appointed insider Hector Grisi as its first non-Spanish Chief Executive Officer to take over from January next year.

Analysts are monitoring the impact of inflation, with price gains in Spain topping 10% after also jumping in key markets from the UK to the US and Brazil. Operating costs climbed 12% from a year earlier, the lender said.

Maintains Guidance

Botin said the bank was sticking to guidance given back in February, including a return on underlying tangible equity of above 13% and a cost-to-income ratio of about 45%, while aiming to keep its key capital ratio at around 12%.

Santander has also said it intends to distribute 40% of underlying profit to shareholders this year, while seeking to boost the payout in the longer term.

“The board remains committed to its 2022 remuneration policy to distribute 40% of underlying profit to shareholders, split between cash dividend and share buybacks,” the bank said.

Meanwhile, the bank was eliminated last week from the bidding process to buy Citigroup Inc.’s Mexican unit, an outcome that frees up capital that might have been deployed for that process. Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez said in April that the bank could look at raising the payout to 50% based on its “very good” capital performance.

Santander shares are down 15% this year, compared with a 14% decline for the STOXX 600 Banks Index.

Key Numbers:

ROTE: 13.1% vs 14.2% in 1q

CET1 FL capital ratio 12.05% vs 12.12% in 1q

Net interest income rose to EU9.55b from EU8.86b in 1q

Operating expenses EU5.9b vs EU5.54b in 1q

Efficiency ratio: 46% vs 45% in 1q

NPL ratio: 3.05% vs 3.26% in 1q

