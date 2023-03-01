(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA said the salary gap between male and female staff on the same job remained unchanged last year, joining its main Spanish peer, BBVA, in failing to advance toward equal pay.

The differential for workers holding equal positions at Spain’s biggest bank stood at 1% in 2022, same as the previous year, the lender said in a report published late Tuesday. Santander targets equal pay in 2025, and has made some headway since first reporting the data for the 2018 financial year, when the gap stood at 3%.

The overall salary gap, which doesn’t adjust for job category, declined to 30.2% from 32.2%, the lender said.

Spain’s second largest lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said last month the difference between salaries for male and female staff increased last year for the first time since it started publishing the data five years ago.

