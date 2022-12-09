(Bloomberg) -- One of the questions around Brexit always was, "when we get it, what will we do with it?" Well, today the government faces the challenge of answering just that. The chancellor will today lay out a series of reforms, which face an uphill battle to impress, aimed at taking advantage of what he calls the "golden opportunity" of leaving the EU. At the same time, the FCA announced that it is fining Santander UK more than £100 million for repeated anti-money laundering failures.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Santander UK Plc: The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority fined the bank £107.7m after it found “serious and persistent gaps in its anti-money laundering controls.”

The FCA said the bank fully cooperated with its probe and accepted the watchdog’s findings that there had been repeated failings between Dec. 31 2012 and Oct. 18 2017

Associated British Foods Plc: The owner of Primark says the volatility in its input costs has diminished, despite still expecting more “significant” cost inflation.

The company confirmed its prior guidance that it expects adjusted earnings per share to be lower than last year, despite sales growth

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc: The homebuilder focused on London and the South East of England expects lower pre-tax earnings over the next two years, as a result of “matching supply to demand.”

Manchester United Plc: The New York-listed Premier League club boosted its adjusted Ebitda and revenue forecasts for the full year. The company also said its board didn’t approve the payment of the semi-annual dividend for fiscal 2023.

The club announced last month that its owners are exploring strategic options that could lead to a full sale of one of the world’s biggest football clubs

In Westminster

The government set out its long-awaited package of post-Brexit reforms to boost its financial services industry, with changes including relaxing ring-fencing capital rules to lighten the burden on smaller banks. The government also said it will overhaul “overbearing EU rules which put companies off listing in the UK.”

Margaret Thatcher would be awarding Britain’s public sector workers a hefty pay rise to end rolling strikes and avert a winter crisis, according to a senior economist who studied her time as prime minister.

Bloomberg Opinion’s Therese Raphael, meanwhile, says all she wants for Christmas is no emergencies.

In Case You Missed It

Three UK universities are in the top 10 of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023, with Oxford again retaining the global crown. But in an industry that’s such a cornerstone of British soft power, the prestige of the few masks the struggles of the many.

That’s as the UK is running out of new beds for its ever-growing student population due to builders cutting back on construction to defend against spiraling inflation.

Finally, the aviation regulator delayed a decision on fee hikes at London’s Heathrow airport as it evaluates how a recession may affect travel demand.

Looking Ahead

UK unemployment and inflation data will be in focus next week ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision on Thursday. The central bank is likely to lift its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, less than markets are pricing, say Bloomberg economists Dan Hanson and Ana Andrade. Both expect the BOE to start cutting rates in 2024.

Electronics retailer Currys Plc and defence contractor Chemring Group Plc are among the companies scheduled to update the market.

--With assistance from Kwaku Gyasi.

