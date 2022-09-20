(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA hired a law firm to perform an internal investigation this summer into allegations that a group of bankers visited a strip club in London in February after a day of work, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The investigation looked into whether a group of junior employees were pressured into going to the club, the person said, who asked not to be identified because the procedures are private. The news was first reported by the Financial Times.

Santander hired Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a US law firm, for the investigation and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority was notified. The investigation, which came as news of the behavior circulated widely among the bank’s staff, concluded explicit pressure hadn’t been exerted on junior staff to attend.

The employees belong to the debt capital markets team and had taken part of meetings in London earlier this year. Seven male members of the team, comprising three senior managers and four juniors, visited the Nags Head Gentlemens Club in Aldgate, according to the Financial Times article.

“We take all concerns about employee conduct extremely seriously and follow a rigorous process to ensure the facts are established and appropriate action is taken as necessary, a Santander spokesman said in an email. “The details of such investigations and actions are treated confidentially, and as such, we cannot comment further.”

