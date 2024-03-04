(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA has hired Credit Suisse’s Italian chief of investment banking and capital markets, Michele Pangrazzi, as head of industrials Europe, as part of its plan to provide more services for existing corporate clients.

Pangrazzi, 44, started on March 1 at the Spanish lender’s corporate and investment banking division, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing hirings before a public announcement.

Based in Milan, the executive will report to Fabrizio Zenoni, country head for Italy, and will collaborate closely with the Italian team to advise large Italian corporates.

A spokesperson for Santander declined to comment.

Santander Chair Ana Botin said in September that the Madrid-based lender is adding hundreds of staffers to its corporate and investment bank division, underlining an ambition to grow the unit, particularly in the US. As part of the drive, Santander has been snapping up senior Credit Suisse bankers including M&A head Steve Geller and global head of equity and debt capital markets David Hermer.

Pangrazzi comes to Santander with decades of deals experience. He joined Credit Suisse in 2003, leading Italian M&A. In 2018, he was named head of industrials M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Just a few months before UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse, he became the head of Italian operations for investment banking and capital markets.

Pangrazzi has been an adviser on several major European transactions, including for Engie SA in the sale of Equans, and Cinven in the acquisition of a Bayer AG unit. In Italy, he acted as an adviser for Dufry in the merger with Autogrill, and Enel SpA in the sale of EGP Australia.

--With assistance from Macarena Muñoz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.